Two in hospital following crash in Central Elgin

Windsor, Ont. -

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire truck and passenger vehicle collided at a Central Elgin intersection Thursday.

Members of Elgin County OPP responded to the two-vehicle crash around 2:51 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Road and Ron McNeil Line.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Belmont Road between Ron McNeil Line and Edgeware Line has been closed for the investigation.

Police say further information will be provided once available.