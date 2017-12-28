

CTV London





Two people were sent to hospital following a crash just west of London during the afternoon commute Wednesday.

OPP were called to the two-vehicle collision at Glendon Drive and Old River Road in Kilworth around 5:15 p.m.

They say a 2010 Ford pickup truck was making a left turn from Old River Road to Glendon Drive when it collided with a westbound 2010 four-door Mercury car on Glendon Drive.

The injuries are not considered life threatening, police say.

The driver of the truck was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

The intersection was closed for a brief period of time to allow the removal of the involved vehicles