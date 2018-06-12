Featured
Two-hour fog school bus delays eliminated for September
Fog blankets the roadway in Middlesex County, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2014.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 12:10PM EDT
Starting this fall, there will be a major change to kids riding the bus to school with Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services.
Beginning in September, the two-hour fog delay has been eliminated.
This means that in the event of foggy conditions at the start of the day, buses will be cancelled but only for the morning.
Buses will operate in the afternoon as scheduled unless otherwise notified.