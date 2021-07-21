Advertisement
Two Grand Bend, Ont. beaches unsafe for swimming: Lambton Public Health
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:07AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 21, 2021 5:33PM EDT
Enjoying the hot weather at the main beach in Grand Bend, Ont. on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton Public Health is warning Grand Bend visitors about unsafe swimming conditions at the North Beach and South Beach.
A water quality inspection conducted Wednesday revealed high levels of E.coli bacteria.
Officials say the water is unsafe for swimming.
Flags have been changed at the beach to 'warning.'
For more information on Lambton County beach quality results click here.