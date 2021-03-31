MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- City bylaw officials have fined two 21-year-old women over a St. Patrick's Day gathering on Broughdale Avenue.

The City of London says investigators received information about an indoor gathering of more than 10 people at a home on Broughdale on March 17.

Following an investigation, Municipal Law Enforcement Officers issued two Provincial Offence Notices Wednesday.

Two 21-year-olds have each been issued a fine for hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Party hosts can face a minimum fine of $10,000 if they are convicted.

In a statement Chief Bylaw Officer Orest Katolyk said, "Gathering limits are in place for the well-being of our community, and we will not hesitate to take available enforcement actions when our community is put at risk...The minimum fine, as set by the Province, clearly indicates the seriousness of the offence.”

At the time, Middlesex-London was in the orange-restrict zone of the province's COVID-19 response framework, limiting private gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.