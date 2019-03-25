

CTV London





London police have charged two people after searches of two city properties that led to the seizure of thousands in meth and fentanyl.

Investigators with the Guns and Drugs Section executed search warrants at addresses on Westlake Street and McNay Street on Friday.

During those searches police seized $6,100 in methamphetamine, $8,800 in fentanyl, $380 in hydromorphone and $325 in cash.

As a result a 41-year-old London woman and a 32-year-old London man were charged jointely with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were being held in custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.