Two dogs, one cat perish after east London, Ont. house fire

Damage is estimated to be over $100,000 and three pets were killed after a fire tore through a home in east London late Friday night.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, multiple fire crews responded to a home located in the 100-block of Chesley Avenue, located near Hamilton Road, on Friday night for a report of a structure fire.

Multiple firefighters performed CPR on two large dogs, but both dogs and a cat died as a result of the fire.

The family evacuated the home prior to the arrival of fire crews.

A firefighter however suffered a minor hand injury and was taken to hospital.

According to London fire, the blaze was considered accidental.

Damage is currently estimated in excess of $100,000.