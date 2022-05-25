Two deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new deaths and 57 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The most recent deaths are of two men, both in their 80s, who were not associated with a long-term care home or a retirement home.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 35 inpatients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients being cared for in adult ICU. There are no patients being cared for with COVID-19 in children’s hospital or paediatric critical care.

There are currently three ongoing level two outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting the cardiology, CVT and clinical neurosciences departments.

At St. Joseph’s, there is an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

According to the LHSC, there are currently 77 staff members out sick with COVID-19. While as of Tuesday, there are 37 workers out sick at St. Joseph’s.

There have been a total of 391 deaths in the region.