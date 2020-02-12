Two dead in head-on crash just east of London
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:12PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 13, 2020 6:32AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- A head-on crash Wednesday evening just east of London has claimed two lives.
It happened just before 6 p.m. tonight on Hamilton Road in Thames Centre between Robinson Road and Five Points Line.
Police say a 78-year old female driver was heading west on Hamilton when the driver of an eastbound vehicle, a 42-year old man, crossed the centre line, and the two cars collided.
The female driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The male driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
Their names have not been released.
Police say that stretch of Hamilton Road has since reopened.
