LONDON, ONT -- A head-on crash Wednesday evening just east of London has claimed two lives.

It happened just before 6 p.m. tonight on Hamilton Road in Thames Centre between Robinson Road and Five Points Line.

Police say a 78-year old female driver was heading west on Hamilton when the driver of an eastbound vehicle, a 42-year old man, crossed the centre line, and the two cars collided.

The female driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The male driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Their names have not been released.

Police say that stretch of Hamilton Road has since reopened.