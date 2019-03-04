

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say two youths have died during a snowmobile incident on Lake Muskoka.

They say five people riding snowmobiles went through the ice and after midnight Monday morning.

Police say an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old were rushed to hospital, but they couldn't be saved.

They say a 31-year-old Bracebridge man, a 37-year-old man and a 14-year-old youth, both from Gravenhurst were able to get to shore.