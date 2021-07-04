MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a two-day heat alert as Environment Canada calls for temperatures to soar.

The forecast is calling for a high of 31 C on Sunday and 33 C on Monday, with only a slight reprieve Sunday night as temperatures dip to 18 C.

The alert will lift on Tuesday, when it will remain hot but the highs are expected to dip just below the threshold for an alert.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the health unit, said in a statement, “If you are planning to spend time outside in these temperatures it is important to plan ahead and take the necessary precautions to protect against the heat.”

People should wear sunscreen, dress in light clothing, wear a hat, drink lots of water and take frequent breaks, he added.