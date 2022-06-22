Two cyclists struck and killed early Wednesday morning

Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.

Lambton County OPP responded the scene around 5 a.m. with Chatham-Kent EMS and the Walpole Island Fire Department.

Police say the cyclists were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of a vehicle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

River Road is currently closed for the investigation between Firehall Road and Austin Road.

Police say updates will be provided when they become available.