LONDON, ONT -- Two children were left with life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital in London after a collision involving a horse and buggy Wednesday evening in South Bruce.

Bruce Road 28 between Huron-Bruce Road and Concession 2 was closed around 6 p.m. and OPP reported that the closure would be in place for most of the evening.

Police say seven people were in the buggy at the time of the crash including the 8-year-old and 4-year-old who were both airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

There has not been an update on their current condition.

No other injuries have been reported and police are continuing to investigate.

The condition of the horse was not immediately known.