Two charged with murder in death of Windsor, Ont. man

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Oyebode Oyenuga, whose remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation in March.

Lambton County OPP, Walpole Island First Nation police and Windsor police were involved in the investigation.

Oyenuga, 25, was last scene in Windsor on Feb. 2 and was reported missing to Windsor police. His remains were found on March 17.

On Friday, 31-year-old Rolf Rodley Agard of Windsor and 40-year-old Dwayne Jahton Blair of Scarborough were arrested and each was charged with first-degree murder.

They were being held in custody pending a future court date in Sarnia.

Police are thanking the public and the media for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.