Two charged with attempted murder in Grey County
CTV London
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 6:04AM EST
Two men are facing attempted murder charges among other charges following and assault in Grey Highlands.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday OPP were called to a home on Road 120 in Grey Highlands for a report of a injured man.
Once on seen a man was arrested and a second man was located and arrested following a search.
The two men, one from Brampton and the other from Southgate are facing the following charges:
- Attempted Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Kidnapping
- Forcible Confinement
- Robbery With a Weapon
OPP are continuing to investigate the incident.