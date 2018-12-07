

CTV London





Two men are facing attempted murder charges among other charges following and assault in Grey Highlands.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday OPP were called to a home on Road 120 in Grey Highlands for a report of a injured man.

Once on seen a man was arrested and a second man was located and arrested following a search.

The two men, one from Brampton and the other from Southgate are facing the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault

Kidnapping

Forcible Confinement

Robbery With a Weapon

OPP are continuing to investigate the incident.