MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a woman and a man are facing charges in the July 2020 death of Grant Edward Norton.

Ashley Morgan Bourget, 36, of London has been charged with first-degree murder, while Adam Alexander Wade, 36, also of London, has been charged with manslaughter in the death.

Bourget remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Wade was charged by way of warrant as he is in custody on an unrelated matter.

Human remains found in the area of Jacqueline and Ada streets on July 19, 2020 were identified as belonging to Norton. An autopsy confirmed the case was a homicide.

The 59-year-old Ingersoll, Ont. resident had been reported missing to the Waterloo Regional Police Service by family seven days earlier, on July 12, 2020.

London police confirmed he had last been seen in the Forest City on July 6, 2020.

Multiple reports have linked Norton's business interests to Pat Musitano, a well-known Hamilton, Ont. mob boss, who was shot and killed in Burlington, Ont. on July 10, 2020.

In 2019, Norton was arrested by the Niagara Regional Police Service's Fraud Unit and in March 2020, he was reportedly wanted by police in London, Waterloo Region and Niagara on counts of fraud, theft and uttering threats.

Last month, London police appealed for information on two people seen dumping Norton's black Audi on Oliver Street, in the area of Hamilton Road and Trafalgar Street, on July 6, 2020.

Police say those two individuals have been identified and are facing charges, but are not releasing further details as the investigation is ongoing.