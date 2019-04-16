

CTV London





Two people have been arrested and are accused of assaulting a victim with a Taser and holding them against their will.

Perth County OPP say the incident happened just before midnight last Thursday in North Perth.

According to police, a man and woman then let the victim go and fled, but were arrested after a foot pursuit west of Clinton, Ont.

A 21-year-old Bluewater man is facing more than a dozen charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and possession for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

A 38-year-old North Perth woman is facing five separate charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact police.