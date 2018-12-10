Featured
Two charged after assault in St. Thomas
Police respond to a disturbance in St. Thomas, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Morgan Baker / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 6:05AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 10, 2018 12:51PM EST
One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out at a home in St. Thomas.
Officers were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Highview Drive just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after a neighbour reported yelling and seeing man bleeding on the front lawn of a home.
Police say there had been a physical fight between two men in the home that escalated until a knife was pulled, with one man then suffering cuts to his ear and hand.
The accused fled, but the K-9 unit was called in and PSD Axle located the man hiding at a Wellington Street address.
A 38-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault. A 41-year-old female accomplice was also arrested and charged with assault.