Two busts in London, Ont. net over $225,000 worth of drugs
London, Ont. drug bust on Queens Ave. on June 8, 2021. (London police)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two separate drug busts in London have taken over $225,000 worth of drugs off the streets.
On Tuesday, London police stopped a Jeep Cherokee on Queens Avenue in downtown London and seized numerous items, including almost $60,000 worth of fentanyl, a loaded 9mm handgun along with meth and cocaine. The Jeep was also seized.
A 25-year-old Toronto man was arrested and is facing several drug and weapons charges. He will appear in court Wednesday.
On Tuesday, London police along with St. Thomas police executed a pair of search warrants at homes on Yvonne Crescent in London.
Officers seized $165,000 in meth and cocaine, along with three handguns, ammunition and $50,000 in cash.
A 37-year-old London man was arrested and charged with a grocery list of trafficking and weapons offences. He will appear in a St. Thomas court Wednesday.