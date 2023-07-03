Two bizarre break ins at London Food Bank

News -

Officials at the London Food Bank (LFB) feel they were targeted after a pair of bizarre break-ins over the weekend.

“He grabbed the plants right out of the container,” says Luis Reyes, greenhouse coordinator at the LFB.

It all began late last week, when Reyes says someone cut a hole in the east fence of the garden and spent more than two hours on the property. Security footage shows the alleged thief entering the greenhouse at the London Food Bank. (Source: Luis Reyes)

Reyes says the man loaded up a pair of carts with plants, but was chased off the property when spotted by a neighbour around 5 a.m.

However, he came back late Sunday night to finish what he started.

“It was a two-week project, that in 10 minutes was ruined,” says Reyes.

CTV was given a tour through the rain-soaked garden Monday, where Reyes described everything that happened.

He says a man cut a hole in the fence causing $2,000 in damage. He allegedly stole tools from a shed after breaking the lock, left with a cart full of plants, and broke into the greenhouse. Tools were stolen from the London Food Bank when a thief broke into their shed in London, Ont., on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

He also stole the wheels off the wheelbarrows which will prevent volunteers from doing their work this week.

“I was really shaken yesterday that they came back,” says Reyes.

Reyes says in total, they took about 20 plants, five marigolds, the wheels off the wheelbarrows worth about $10 each, and some tools worth about $300. The wheels were stolen off the wheelbarrows used to work in the garden in London, Ont., on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“It was like they were targeting the food bank,” says Glen Pearson, co-director of LFB.

“It wasn't so much that they were looking for something, I think they were trying to do damage.”

Pearson believes the return trip may have been retaliation for posting on social media about the first break-in, and the outrage from the public.

This is the first incident of its kind in the organization's 37-year history.

“I spoke to the police this morning who said it's actually not uncommon for people who do break-ins and these kinds of things to come back a second or even a third time,” says Pearson.

“So they weren't too surprised that this kind of thing had happened.”

Pearson says as soon as the first incident occurred, Heeman’s, a local market and garden centre, reached out offering to help.

“Luis and the others are doing an assessment because obviously it's deeper now that more damage has been created,” says Pearson.

“I’ll be back in touch with Will Heeman. In his mind, he said ‘if you need food, we can get you some food,’ but maybe it's an equipment kind of thing or something you might need and they're glad to help out”.

Reyes, who cares for the garden says he didn’t cry, but instead was overjoyed by the amount of love from the community.

“The people of London start showing support right away,” says Reyes.

“They were asking what we need. With all the help, we can fix this is in a week of work, so this is a positive one. I have to take something good out of this.”

The next step, is increasing the security cameras around the property.

The person responsible was caught on a still photo camera, but then stole the video camera when they left.

“We need something that's better that will do a recording,” says Pearson, referring to the plan to increase security video.

“But it's the food bank. We're so careful about not wanting to spend money on things that aren't needed. We honestly felt it's been running for years and it's been fine, but now it's obviously the time to make that investment.”