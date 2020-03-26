LONDON, ON -- There are reports that two people have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired in the King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road area Thursday afternoon.

Initial indications are that the incident happened sometime just before 3 a.m.

One witness on the scene told CTV News that at least two people were shot and that both appeared to be in very serious condition.

The London Police Emergency Response Unit and a K-9 unit were at the scene as part of the investigation.

It's believed they are continuing to look for suspects.

More to come…