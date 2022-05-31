Two arrested, over $65,000 in drugs seized: Woodstock police

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges Tuesday following an investigation that seized more than $65,000 in illicit drugs, according to the Woodstock Police Service.

Police say that on May 27, the Woodstock police Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Community Response Unit, Canine Unit and Containment Team arrested two individuals for alleged drug trafficking.

The two men — both of Toronto — are 19-years-old and 23-years-old respectively.

Police say the 23-year-old suspect was a federal parolee and was bound by a number of conditions which he violated.

The investigation revealed that the two accused suspects were in possession of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The two men are facing a number of charges which include:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime

According to police, the value of the seized drugs amounts to $65,750. Police also seized more than $2,500 in Canadian currency.