LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. are asking the public to avoid the area of Mill Street near Dundas Street due to an active weapons investigation that has seen two people arrested.

Woodstock police issued the advisory over social media just before 7 a.m.

Police were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a weapons incident.

Mill Street is closed between Dundas Street and Simcoe Street.

Officials say that two people have been arrested and one person sustained minor injuries.

The public is still asked to avoid the area, and police are exepcted to provide updates throughout the day.

This is a developing story, more to come…