LONDON, ONT. -- Two people are facing drug charges after a raid on a St. Thomas motel Thursday afternoon.

Police seized $30,000 worth of cocaine, crack, heroin and other drugs as well as $18,000 in cash.

A 33-year-old St. Thomas woman and a 27-year-old London man were taken into custody without incident.

They are both charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They were released with a future court date.