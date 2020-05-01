Two arrested in St. Thomas motel drug raid
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 10:41AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people are facing drug charges after a raid on a St. Thomas motel Thursday afternoon.
Police seized $30,000 worth of cocaine, crack, heroin and other drugs as well as $18,000 in cash.
A 33-year-old St. Thomas woman and a 27-year-old London man were taken into custody without incident.
They are both charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
They were released with a future court date.