

CTV London





London police say two men have been arrested in relation to overnight shooting in central-east London.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuried in the shooting which occurred just after midnight in the area of Mornington Avenue and Connaught Avenue.

Police were called to a unit at 135 Connaught Avenue for reports of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS officials say the man sustained injuries to his leg and at first refused to go to the hospital.

He was eventually transported to hospital for treatment

Police say they are continuing to investigate and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

No one else was reported injured in the incident.