Two arrested following weapons investigation in central London, Ont.

London, Ont. police have arrested two people in connection to a weapons investigation that began early Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to a call that an individual may be in possession of a weapon at a residence on the north side of the 600-block of King Street, near Adelaide Street North.

There were no reported injuries.

Police closed the streets in the surrounding area while they investigated the incident.

Two adults were arrested at about 4:45 p.m. without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.