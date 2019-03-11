

CTV London





Police say two men have been arrested after a violent home invasion in the city's east end on Sunday night.

It happened on Tiffany Drive just before midnight.

London police say two suspects, armed with weapons, had allegedly forced their way into a residence.

One person inside was hurt, but the injuries were minor and did not require medical attention.

Police say officers arrived in time to arrest the two men as they excited the home.

A large knife was found near where one of the males was arrested.

The investigation continues.