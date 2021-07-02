LONDON, ONT. -- Two London residents are facing charges after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Zorra Township store before fleeing in a nearby vehicle.

Police say around 8:05 p.m. Thursday officers from the Oxford OPP detachment received a report of a theft from a business on Dundas Street.

Investigation found two customers went inside the store, one selected a “quantity of merchandise” and fled in a nearby vehicle.

Police say the vehicle returned to the scene shortly after and both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Two London residents, both 30 years old have been charged with theft, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.