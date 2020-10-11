LONDON, ONT. -- Two adults are currently in hospital in critical condition following a house fire in Stratford.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Downie Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Stratford police say two children made it out of the home safely but two adults suffered serious injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.

The cause is unknown and the fire remains under investigation.

Police remain on the scene and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will attend.

(More to come)