Two people are dead and another person was injured at a home near Wingham Thursday.

Huron OPP arrived a a residence on C Line Road around 8 a.m. after a 911 call.

OPP arrested a male at the scene.

Neighbours say a retired couple and their adult daughter lived at the home where the incident took place.

The injuries to the woman taken to hospital were not considered life threatening.

Police would not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

They did say that the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.