

CTV London





London police say two men are facing numerous charges after searches of two homes and a vehicle on Thursday.

Officers executed search warrants at residences on Huron Street and Village Green Avenue, as well as on a vehicle.

Among the drugs seized were methamphetamine valued at $11,900, oxycodone and hydromorphone valued at $200 and fentanyl valued at $12,250.

Also seized were a loaded .22 calibre revolver, ammunition, a Taser and $4,010 in cash.

As a result, two 33-year-old London men are facing charges.

One is facing two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as six firearms-related charges.

The other is facing six counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.