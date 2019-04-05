Featured
Twin brothers charged after $24K in drugs, loaded gun seized
Drugs, cash and a loaded gun were seized in police raids in London, Ont. on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Source: London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 1:09PM EDT
London police say two men are facing numerous charges after searches of two homes and a vehicle on Thursday.
Officers executed search warrants at residences on Huron Street and Village Green Avenue, as well as on a vehicle.
Among the drugs seized were methamphetamine valued at $11,900, oxycodone and hydromorphone valued at $200 and fentanyl valued at $12,250.
Also seized were a loaded .22 calibre revolver, ammunition, a Taser and $4,010 in cash.
As a result, two 33-year-old London men are facing charges.
One is facing two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as six firearms-related charges.
The other is facing six counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.