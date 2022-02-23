TVDSB to request cash for new schools, additions to existing ones

The Thames Valley District School Board is requesting funding from the province for the construction of three new area schools and additions to two existing schools.

The three new schools have already been announced and will be built in west London, northeast London and Ingersoll. Proposed additions will be to Wilberforce Public School in Lucan and Summerside Public School in London.

The new schools and additions are meant to address student population growth and enrollment issues.

“Thames Valley is experiencing significant enrollment growth, and we expect this trend to continue in the coming years as more families move into our district,” said Jeff Pratt, associate director of education in a news release.

“We want to relieve enrollment pressure on some of our most populated schools and ensure that every student is learning in the best education setting the school board can provide.”

The requests will be directed to the Ministry of Education’s 2022-23 Capital Priorities Grant program.