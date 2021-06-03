MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is moving ahead with virtual graduation ceremonies, but isn't ruling out future outdoor events.

The board says all schools will hold virtual events for graduating Grade 8 and Grade 12 students, but it is still exploring possible in-person recognitions.

In a statement, TVDSB Education Director Mark Fisher said, "We understand how important it is for students, families and staff to have an opportunity to reconnect in person to mark the end of the school year."

On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced schooling would remain virtual for the rest of the year, but hoped to see, “in-person, outdoor graduation events” so students could “reconnect outside before the end of the year.”

In the first stage of the provincial reopening rules, which are expected to take effect by June 14, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed.

Fisher responded Thursday, “With just weeks until the end of the school year, we are still waiting for details from the province about how in-person activities could take place while respecting existing public health guidelines."

For now, the board says student trustees will reach out to other students to gather ideas for potential in-person activities, public health measures permitting.

“Teachers, students and families have already put tremendous effort and time into organizing and preparing virtual ceremonies and those events will move ahead as planned,” said Fisher. “We need to celebrate this important milestone."