TVDSB to allow spectators in gyms for high school and community use

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is set to allow fans into high school gyms to watch both athletics and after school community use.

A day after being questioned by CTV News, TVDSB has both adjusted its protocols and provided clarification on existing rules.

TVDSB will permit spectators for semi-final and final games for both girls volleyball and boys basketball for the remainder or the winter sport season.

It will re-evaluate for any indoor sports in the spring.

TVDSB has also lifted restrictions and enhanced protocols around Community Use of Facilities (CUOF), which are people using the high school gyms after school for club teams, and adult recreation.

Beginning Thursday March 3, vaccination mandates will be lifted for all CUOF.

Two spectators will be allowed per participant in inside the school facility during the hours of the rental, although face masks must be worn on school premises.

Permit holders may elect to require proof of vaccination beyond March 3.