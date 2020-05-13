TVDSB teams up with Cisco and counties to expand WiFi to families in need
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:57AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thames Valley District School Board is partnering with Cisco Canada and three counties to ensure families and students have access to proper WiFi.
Cisco will enhance Wi-Fi signals outside some school and municipal buildings.
Residents can connect to the internet free of charge and without a password.
List of WiFi locations
County of Elgin Libraries:
• Aylmer Library, 38 John Street South, Aylmer
• Belmont Library, 14134 Belmont Road, Belmont
• Dutton Library, 236 Shacleton Street, Dutton
• Port Burwell Library, 21 Pitt Street, Port Burwell
• Port Stanley Library, 302 Bridge Street, Port Stanley
• Rodney Library, 207 Furnival Road, Rodney
• Shedden Library, 35921 Talbot Line, Shedden
• Springfield Library, 12105 Whittaker Road, Springfield
• Straffordville Library, 9366 Plank Road, PO Box 209 Straffordville
• West Lorne Library, 160A Main Street, West Lorne
County of Middlesex Libraries:
• Ailsa Craig Library, 147 Main Street, Ailsa Craig
• Coldstream Library, 10227 Ilderton Road, Coldstream
• Delaware Library, 29 Young Street, Delaware
• Ilderton Library, 40 Heritage Drive, Ilderton
• Komoka Library, 1 Tunks Lane, Komoka
• Melbourne Library, 6570 Longwoods Road, Melbourne
• Mt Brydges Library, 22501 Adelaide Road, Mt. Brydges
• Parkhill Library, 229 B Main Street, Parkhill
• Thorndale Library, 21790 Fairview Road, Thorndale
• Wardsville Library, 21935 Hagerty Road, Wardsville
County of Oxford Libraries
• Brownsville Public Library, 292240 Culloden Road, Brownsville
• Burgessville Public Library, 604 Main Street South (Hwy.59), Burgessville
• Embro Public Library, 135 Huron Street (Oxford 6), Embro
• Harrington Public Library, 539 Victoria Street
• Ingersoll Public Library, 130 Oxford Street, Ingersoll
• Innerkip Public Library, 695566 17th Line, Innerkip, (Innerkip Community Centre)
• Mount Elgin Library, 333204 Plank Line (Hwy 19), Mount Elgin
• Norwich Public Library, 10 Tidey Street, Norwich ON.
• Otterville Public Library, 207 Main Street West (Oxford 19), Otterville
• Plattsville Public Library, 112 Mill Street East, Plattsville
• Princeton Public Library, 25 Main Street, Princeton
• Tavistock Public Library, 40 Woodstock St.South, Tavistock
• Thamesford Public Library, 165 Dundas Street (Hwy 2), Thamesford
• Tillsonburg Public Library, 2 Library Lane, Tillsonburg
More locations are expected to be added in the future, including a possible partnership with Fanshawe College.