LONDON, ONT. -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thames Valley District School Board is partnering with Cisco Canada and three counties to ensure families and students have access to proper WiFi.

Cisco will enhance Wi-Fi signals outside some school and municipal buildings.

Residents can connect to the internet free of charge and without a password.

List of WiFi locations

County of Elgin Libraries:

• Aylmer Library, 38 John Street South, Aylmer

• Belmont Library, 14134 Belmont Road, Belmont

• Dutton Library, 236 Shacleton Street, Dutton

• Port Burwell Library, 21 Pitt Street, Port Burwell

• Port Stanley Library, 302 Bridge Street, Port Stanley

• Rodney Library, 207 Furnival Road, Rodney

• Shedden Library, 35921 Talbot Line, Shedden

• Springfield Library, 12105 Whittaker Road, Springfield

• Straffordville Library, 9366 Plank Road, PO Box 209 Straffordville

• West Lorne Library, 160A Main Street, West Lorne

County of Middlesex Libraries:

• Ailsa Craig Library, 147 Main Street, Ailsa Craig

• Coldstream Library, 10227 Ilderton Road, Coldstream

• Delaware Library, 29 Young Street, Delaware

• Ilderton Library, 40 Heritage Drive, Ilderton

• Komoka Library, 1 Tunks Lane, Komoka

• Melbourne Library, 6570 Longwoods Road, Melbourne

• Mt Brydges Library, 22501 Adelaide Road, Mt. Brydges

• Parkhill Library, 229 B Main Street, Parkhill

• Thorndale Library, 21790 Fairview Road, Thorndale

• Wardsville Library, 21935 Hagerty Road, Wardsville

County of Oxford Libraries

• Brownsville Public Library, 292240 Culloden Road, Brownsville

• Burgessville Public Library, 604 Main Street South (Hwy.59), Burgessville

• Embro Public Library, 135 Huron Street (Oxford 6), Embro

• Harrington Public Library, 539 Victoria Street

• Ingersoll Public Library, 130 Oxford Street, Ingersoll

• Innerkip Public Library, 695566 17th Line, Innerkip, (Innerkip Community Centre)

• Mount Elgin Library, 333204 Plank Line (Hwy 19), Mount Elgin

• Norwich Public Library, 10 Tidey Street, Norwich ON.

• Otterville Public Library, 207 Main Street West (Oxford 19), Otterville

• Plattsville Public Library, 112 Mill Street East, Plattsville

• Princeton Public Library, 25 Main Street, Princeton

• Tavistock Public Library, 40 Woodstock St.South, Tavistock

• Thamesford Public Library, 165 Dundas Street (Hwy 2), Thamesford

• Tillsonburg Public Library, 2 Library Lane, Tillsonburg

More locations are expected to be added in the future, including a possible partnership with Fanshawe College.