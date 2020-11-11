LONDON, ONT -- Tuesday evening the Thames Valley District School Board reported three new cases of COVID-19 in schools in Woodstock, London, and one possibly in Straffordville.

The first notification came out around 6 p.m. that two positive cases were identified at Northdale Public School in Woodstock.

There is another case at Eagle Heights Public School in London, and a potentially positive case at Straffordville Public School.

For Straffordville the board is aware that an ill individual attended the school on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 and is now awaiting confirmation of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

In all cases the schools will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

For Woodstock and Straffordville, Southwestern Public Health is working to investigate close contacts and notify anyone who may need to self isolate.

The Middlesex London Health Unit is doing the same for cases at London schools such as Eagle Heights.

The Thames Valley Board has seen a rise in school cases over the past few days as the number of cases within the community continues to rise.

There has yet to be a school closure within the board due to an outbreak.