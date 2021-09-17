TVDSB: Grace period for student athletes to get vaccinated

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is temporarily relaxing COVID-19 vaccination protocols for extracurricular activities.

Originally, the board had required all teachers, coaches, students, officials and volunteers involved in student athletics to be double-vaccinated.

Now, students will be allowed to join extracurricular activities two weeks after their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they complete daily COVID-19 screening and take a rapid test twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday.

In a statement, the board says they consulted with local health units and made the decision "in recognition of the importance of extracurricular activities on the mental and physical well-being of students."

The new measures will remain in effect until the end of October.

All students must still be double-vaccinated by Nov. 1 if they want to continue to participate in extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year.

CTV News London has learned some coaches across the board have quit due to this change, because they originally thought they would only be coaching double-vaccinated kids and now that's no longer the case.

However, student athletes like quarterback Brady Lidster are welcoming the decision, after saying there wasn't enough notice of the vaccine mandate.

The university football prospect was facing losing the season as he had not yet begun the process of getting vaccinated.

Lidster shared his story with CTV News London, saying he was going to get his shot, but hoped for an amended policy so he could play sooner.

- With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale