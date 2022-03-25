TVDSB gives parents the option to keep children home during assemblies as mask mandate lifts

After almost one week of no mask mandates, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will begin giving parents the option to keep their children at home during larger assemblies.

“We wanted to give schools choice and flexibilities or families who are at different levels at this time,” said the board.

According to the TVDSB’s chair Lori-Ann Pizzolato, parents will be notified by the school the day before a large assembly. This will give them the option to choose whether they want to pull their child from the event or not.

“The school will be giving a minimum, of one-day notice before any school-wide assemblies to families so they are aware of what’s going on in the school and they can judge themselves what they are comfortable doing,” said Pizzolato.

On Wednesday the board of trustees moved a motion to follow guidance from the public health unit.

The trustees had a motion to change the wording to that they “strongly recommend” continuing masking in schools, however, Pizzolato said they wanted to give families options.

Since mask mandates in Ontario dropped on March 21, students no longer have to wear masks in the classroom unless they’ve recently tested positive for COVID-19 and no longer have to isolate.

The choice to move students to virtual learning is also on the table.

For parents who want their children to begin virtual learning again, they’ll have until April 5 to decide.