The Thames Valley District School Board says that when the province's education plan is in full effect in four years, there will be over 300 fewer full-time teachers.

Class size increases brought in through the Ontario budget are being phased in over that period.

They include increasing high school class sizes from 22 to 28 students.

The TVDSB laid out a preliminary look at some of the funding changes the board faces at their meeting on Tuesday.

That includes what they call 'unfunded' positions - 38 at the elementary level and 270 at the secondary level.

There will also be a reduction in the number of early childhood education positions, with funding dropping by about $2.3 million.

However, a board official confirms that there will be no layoffs at this time.

Riley Culhane says, "At this time for the upcoming school year we don't anticipate any job losses. All of those reductions will be absorbed as a result of retirements."