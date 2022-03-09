Tundra swans return to Southwestern Ontario

Tundra swans have arrived - in mass numbers - in Southwestern Ontario.

Many residents typically look to the Aylmer area, where large flocks gather this time of year.

But another spot, south of Grand Bend, is also a hot spot for fans of the migrating Arctic birds.

Already several thousand - very vocal - tundra swans have stopped in farmers' fields in Lambton Shores. The largest gathering is on Greenway Road, just east of Highway 21.

Some of the thousands of tundra swans gathering on Greenway Road in Lambton Shores, Ont. on March 9, 2022. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

There, the birds are feeding, dancing and soaring as they rest during their annual trip from their summer home near Washington D.C. to their winter home in the Canadian Arctic.

“It would really be nice to be as free as a tundra swan, wouldn’t it?” stated Stephanie Gunter, who drove for an hour to see the birds for the first time.

For Gord Ross, of Bayfield, Ont. capturing photos of swans is tradition.

“It’s an annual rite for us to come down and see the swans. It just feels like spring is coming.”

Gord's wife, Cathy, echoed his thoughts as she gazed at the horizon. “I love seeing them up in the sky, flying overhead and getting ready to land. It would be wonderful to be able to do that.”

Some of the thousands of tundra swans gathering on Greenway Road in Lambton Shores, Ont. on March 9, 2022. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

Ironically, for most here, it is the first time seeing the swans in two years.

COVID restrictions on gatherings made it hard to catch them in 2021 and in 2020, only a lucky few caught the swans, as their arrival came only days before the first lock down.

Looking back, Colleen Inglis of the Lambton Heritage Museum agrees their arrival in 2022 is refreshing.

It coincides with the reopening of a swan information centre at the museum.

“It’s nice to have something to come and do and see the birds, and we can even welcome people to the museum and see an exhibit about the swans this year as well.”

Inglis says the location of the swans can be followed on the special website dedicated to their arrival.

It's designed to let people know where the birds are in advance, as well all 'get back out there,' just as Joan Morgan did.

“It’s a joy to see them. Maybe there are better times ahead.”