LONDON, ONT. -- London city council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, but the public is being told to stay home.

A news release from city hall explains that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Council Chamber will not be open for public attendance at meetings until further notice.”

And the number of committee meetings will be minimized, “Meetings will only proceed as required.”

All meetings will continue to be publically streamed from the City of London website and YouTube channel.

This includes the Council meeting on Tuesday.

City hall intends to have at least eight of the 15 members of council inside chambers along with a reduced number of senior staff.

The remaining members of council and staff will participate electronically.

Usually, provincial law requires council meetings to be open to the public, with few exceptions including real estate transactions, legal advice and security issues.

City staff are now directing the public to submit comments regarding agenda matters to the committee email addresses.

Comments submitted by 9 a.m. on the day preceding the scheduled committee meeting will be entered into public record.

Last week, the province passed emergency amendments to the Municipal Act permitting council members across Ontario to vote remotely.

The news release warns that the schedule of upcoming meetings continues to evolve, “The meeting schedule is dynamic at this time, and may not proceed as originally scheduled.”

Mayor Ed Holder and Councillor Josh Morgan will be among those participating remotely. Both remain in self-isolation after recently travelling to the US.