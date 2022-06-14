'Tucson was a surprise to me': Flair Airlines chooses uncommon destination as initial flight from London
It’s a city known for its golf, gastronomy and amazing views of the mountains. However, Tucson, Arizona is more commonly known as a destination for people on the west coast, not Ontarians.
“We’re always excited about new flights out of London, but Tucson was a little bit of a surprise to me because it's not a huge destination, at least for my office,” said Kelly-Lynn Balderston, a travel agent at Robert Q’s east London office.
Flair Airlines announced it will begin operating out of the London International Airport (LIA) in December 2022, with Tucson as its initial destination.
“But hopefully maybe with that Tucson flight if it's successful, they'll add some other flights,” added Balderston. “A Florida flight would be fantastic, maybe a Las Vegas. There's lots of other options that if they're successful with this, hopefully they'll expand.”
Kelly-Lynn Balderston is a travel agent at Robert Q Travel in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)The airline says one-way base fare flights will begin as low as $99.
“There are a lot of people who are still having to cross the border into the U.S. [to] fly from the cheaper options out in the U.S. like Spirit,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer of Flair Airlines.
He added, “We think that model can really work north of the border.”
The airline has a base in Kitchener-Waterloo which launched last year, and now expanded to three aircraft there. They believe they can replicate the same model in London, which would be welcome news for the airport who is trying to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For those who aren't excited about Arizona you know, stay tuned, we're gonna continue to build this relationship and build more destinations with Flair and hopefully with our other airline partners,” said Scott McFadzean, president of LIA.
“We are still slowly recovering, and certainly Canada is well behind the U.S. in terms of where our recovery is, compared to pre-pandemic. So there's lots of room for further growth here at our airport,” he added.
The CEO of Tucson’s tourism department said he’s been working with Flair Airlines on this partnership for more than a year, and added there are a lot of similarities between his city and London as they are nearly the same size, with night life and a major university.
“We have over 30 golf courses here as well as college sports and spring training,” said Felipe Garcia, president of VisitTucson. “We have beautiful outdoor and open spaces, amazing gastronomy, and it’s a gateway to the rest of Arizona.”
Tucson, Arizona will be the initial destination when Flair Airlines begins operating out of the London International Airport in December 2022. (Source: VisitTuscon)Garcia believes many people from Tucson will also come north to London.
Flair’s typical markets are major Canadian cities, along with Las Vegas, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale as possible targets for expansion.
Those destinations out of London would be big to avoid travelling to Toronto, with Balderston noting travellers not having to contend with the 401 and having the ability to fly from home.
“It's a great option, and it can be cheaper. These discount airlines let people customize a little bit more, so many people don't want to travel with luggage, [and] they only want a carry-on so it gives you kind of a buffet piecemeal approach to fly,” she added.
“We're very much looking forward to adding additional routes and building this long-term,” said McFadzean.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. man says he was assaulted by group of men after being attacked by woman sleeping on front step
The bizarre incident was captured on video.
-
Police investigating alleged stabbing in Kitchener
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Kitchener. They said one male was taken to hospital and the suspect fled in dark beige car.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
Windsor
-
'This is what we play for': Windsor Spitfires push OHL final to Game 7
The Windsor Spitfires have a chance to win their first OHL championship since 2010 after staving off elimination with a 5-2 win in Game 6 of the finals against Hamilton.
-
Impaired driving charges to be withdrawn in fatal vehicle-bike collision in Windsor
Impaired driving charges are being withdrawn after a fatal vehicle-bike crash in Windsor.
-
Heat warning, special air quality statement in effect for the region
With temperatures expected to climb up to 35C Wednesday, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.
Barrie
-
Community remembers Collingwood woman at centre of homicide investigation
A community vigil for a Simcoe County woman found dead last week is being held Tuesday night in Collingwood.
-
Welland man, 64, charged with child luring in Collingwood investigation
The Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP laid several charges in connection with a child luring case.
-
Suspicious fire at airport in Springwater Township under investigation
Springwater Township firefighters battled a blaze overnight on Tuesday at the Executive Airport as multiple commercial trailers went up in flames.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police asking public to avoid St. George Street
There is a heavy police presence in Greater Sudbury's Flour Mill area Tuesday night as officers deal with a 'dynamic situation.'
-
Northern Ontario reaction to vaccine travel requirement ending
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20.
-
Sudbury man 'fighting hard' to recover from workplace fall
CTV News has an update on the recovery of a 26-year-old Sudbury man who broke most of the bones in his body when the boom lift he was working on toppled to the ground.
Ottawa
-
Stage 1 LRT budget did not account for hundreds of millions in inflationary costs, inquiry told
Former city treasurer Marian Simulik testified in front of the public inquiry commission, taking questions from commission lawyers on the LRT budget and the procurement process.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
OPP warn of cougar sighting north of Cornwall
Ontario Provincial Police are cautioning residents north of Cornwall that a cougar was spotted Tuesday.
Toronto
-
CTV INVESTIGATES
CTV INVESTIGATES | Missing evidence video collapses drug case, prompts Toronto detective discipline proceeding
A drug trafficking case has collapsed and a Toronto police detective is facing allegations of deceit and discreditable conduct after he wouldn’t provide surveillance video of a drug bust to prosecutors, CTV News has learned.
-
'Elephant in the room': Judge addresses impact of SCOC ruling in van attack case
Before sentencing the man responsible for Toronto's deadly van attack to life in prison, the judge presiding over the case took a moment to address "the elephant in the room."
-
Petition calls for change to Amber Alert after missing Ontario boy found dead in river
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition urging for a change to Ontario’s Amber Alert system after an 11-year-old Ontario boy was found deceased in a river on Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Montreal public health shifting vaccination plan as monkeypox cases grow to 126
With Montreal the 'epicentre' of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, and the case count continuing to grow, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites, public health officials said.
-
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry hears Nova Scotians grieving the mass shooting are still seeking help
Two years after a man disguised as a Mountie killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, grieving people are still coming forward to get help from the province's victim services program, a government official told a public inquiry Tuesday.
-
New Brunswick ambulance hits moose near Moncton, two paramedics injured in collision: ANB
An ambulance occupied by two paramedics collided with a moose near Moncton, N.B., Saturday night.
-
Seeking shelter: Ukrainians in N.S. find themselves scrambling for accommodations
They fled war in their own country, and landed in a new country eager for a new start, but now some Ukrainian refugees in the Maritimes are facing homelessness and an uncertain future.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government wants to seize house of former coach accused of sexual assaults
The Manitoba government is seeking to seize the house of a former football coach who is accused of sexually abusing students.
-
3 firefighters taken to hospital after battling flames at North End home
The city said two firefighters were taken to hospital in stable condition, and a third was transported in unstable condition after a fire broke out in the 300 block of College Avenue.
-
Arrests made in connection with string of break and enters at Manitoba golf courses
Two men are facing charges after a slew of stolen property linked to several break and enters at Manitoba golf courses was discovered in a Killarney, Man. home.
Calgary
-
Calgary storm downs trees, power lines and prompts power outages
Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, along with strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
-
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
-
Beloved Calgary Flames trainer Jim 'Bearcat' Murray dead at 89
The Calgary Flames have announced the passing of Jim 'Bearcat' Murray, the team's head athletic trainer from 1980 through 1996.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Walmart removing 'non-operational' camera from changing area
Walmart officials are promising to take down a "dummy" security camera from a changing area in Edmonton, but the person who exposed the device is demanding further investigation.
-
Here's how much rain has fallen, and what's still coming
Thirty to 50 mm of rain has fallen in Edmonton up to mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to the City of Edmonton’s open data Rainfall Totals.
-
Edmonton exploring options to protect trees on private land
The City of Edmonton is looking at options to protect trees located on private property.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch police found passport, cash stashed in stereo during property search
As the trial of the man accused of 'sextorting' B.C. teen Amanda Todd continues, the court heard from Dutch police about what they found when they searched a property in the Netherlands.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | State of emergency called in Kelowna as residents scramble to protect homes from flooding
Heavy rain and melting snow are being blamed for the declaration of a local state of emergency declared in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.
-
Man banned from Vancouver's 'park of the future' for allegedly threatening parents
A 26-year-old man has been banned from the newest urban park in Vancouver's downtown core after allegedly threatening parents over the weekend.