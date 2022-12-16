TSB investigating runway excursion of jet charter in London, Ontario

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Falcon 20 aircraft in London, Ontario.

The Ameristar jet charter, which tried to land on runway 15 allegedly ended approximately 100 feet east of the runway around 12:30am, Friday.

Although no injuries have been reported, there were two people on board at the time of the runway excursion.

It is unclear at this time of any impact to the airport itself.

TSB investigators are currently on their way from Toronoto.

More to come as this is an ongoing investigation.

With files from Matt Thompson.