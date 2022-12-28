‘Trying to rebuild now’: Family loses all possessions in Thorndale fire
Dave Sharpe can't believe his family’s bad luck. The home he just moved into earlier this month went up in flames on Tuesday evening.
"It's a lot to take in at once,” said Sharpe, who was on scene at his Rebecca Road house in Thames Centre, just 12 hours after his house caught fire. “Just to know that your entire life is gone, in minutes.”
Sharpe, a single father of four, as well as his mother and father are now looking for a new home.
“For two years, after our landlord sold the house we were living in, we've been looking for a place to live, we find this place and 20 days later, here we are,” said Sharpe.
A passerby called 9-1-1, and Thorndale fire crews responded with assistance from Dorchester fire crews for use of tanker trucks.
Dave Sharpe points to the sky where he estimates the flames were 40 to 50 feet high during the peak of his house fire that occurred in Thames Centre on Dec. 27, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“Everyone got out and stayed out,” said Colin Shewell, Thames Centre fire chief. “Fortunately there was no one home and everyone stayed out when they did get back home.”
Shewell told CTV News London the cause of the blaze is undetermined, and he estimates the damage at $500,000.
“Unfortunately it is a total loss,” said Shewell. “Crews did their best to contain the fire but it was well along by the time our crews got on scene.”
Having moved in at the beginning of the month, Sharpe was still transporting his possessions from his previous residence to his new rental home.
Thames Centre fire crews return to the scene of an overnight house fire on Dec. 28, 2022. (Source: Colin Shewell/Twitter)
“I went to do a load of stuff, and my mom and dad went out for supper,” said Sharpe. “They come back and the firefighters were here and my house was engulfed in flames in seconds.”
Currently staying in a London hotel thanks to their landlord, Sharpe is now trying to figure out how the next steps.
“Especially two days after Christmas,” he said. “All of my stuff, my kids’ stuff, my mom and dad’s stuff, everything gone. We're trying to rebuild right now.”
A home on Rebecca Road in Thames Centre went up in flames on Dec. 27, 2022 and caused $500,000 in damage. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
His kids, who range in age from seven to 14, are trying to process what happened.
“The oldest ones are a mess,” said Sharpe. “The youngest ones don't really understand, as they're more worried about little things like their toys and stuff like that which I understand. But my oldest ones they understand and they were devastated.”
There is currently no online fundraiser for Dave and his family. But if you'd like to help, Sharpe said to contact his mother Karen via email at kpsharpe6@gmail.com
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from China
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Bedard shines as Canada stomps Germany at world junior hockey championship
Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Large cougar caught on camera prowling small island off Nanaimo, B.C.
This time of year, doorbell cameras are traditionally capturing video of postal workers and possibly a family member slipping on ice, but on a small island off Nanaimo, B.C., the lens is focusing in on a very large feline.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
ER expansion plans in the works at Guelph General but 'stopgap' trailer will remain for a few more years
For the past two years, a trailer outside Guelph General Hospital has been the first point of contact for many emergency department patients.
Windsor
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Tenants at 1616 Ouellette celebrate Christmas without running water
For nearly one week, some tenants at 1616 Ouellette Avenue, such as 60-year-old Stephen Warren, have been picking up snow from outside the building, filling it in pots and waiting for it to melt — just to flush their toilets. According to Warren, water has not been working at the building since Christmas Eve and heat has been intermittent.
-
Federal minister in Windsor Thursday to announce 'support'
CTV News Windsor has learned Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will be at Windsor City Hall on Dec. 29. Mendicino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse.
Barrie
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
Orillia rink reopens after month long closure due to Legionella link
A mechanical problem and a Legionella outbreak have kept Orillia’s Rotary Place closed since early November.
-
Curious community seeking answers into multiple deaths in New Tecumseth
Ontario Provincial Police investigators were joined by the forensic identification unit Wednesday at a house on Pyne Hills in New Tecumseth.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Pharmacists in Ontario will soon be able to prescribe medications for more than a dozen common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Ottawa
-
Baggage backlog continues at Ottawa Airport
Some travellers arriving in Ottawa are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage, as airlines deal with cancelled flights and luggage delays over the holidays.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
Toronto
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
-
'I will make sure people stay here forever,' Sunwing rep says to Ontario family stuck in Cancun
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
Long power outages expose Quebec's lack of readiness for energy transition: expert
Lengthy power outages that have left some Quebecers in the dark for days have exposed the province's lack of preparedness for the green energy transition to come, an expert said Wednesday.
-
'I have to support my people:' Montreal chef turns to activism as brutality continues in Iran
Atena Barforoushi emigrated to Canada from Iran a decade ago. A chef by trade, she took on the role of activist following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in September. Now, living in Montreal, she feels the need to speak out for freedom.
Atlantic
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
Winnipeg
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Brady landfill remains closed amid protest at entrance
Winnipeg's only active landfill remains closed to the public ten days after a blockade at the facility's entrance first went into place.
-
'We're really done': Manitoban stuck in Cuba details frustrating ordeal
Manitobans who travelled to Cuba for the holidays are still stuck in the tropical country, despite their original return date being Dec. 24.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting
A warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Family of fallen Calgary police officer troubled by OPP constable’s death
The shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable just outside of Hagersville is hitting close to home for the family of a fallen Calgary police officer.
-
England man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
-
'No flight for you here': St. Albert man describes Sunwing flight chaos in Cancun
It was a much-needed vacation for St. Albert's Bryan Watson and his family, but it didn't turn out as planned.
-
Edmonton woman wants change after she, her service dog were left waiting for a taxi
Marla Smith and her service dog Kuno like to spend time doing things around the city, so she's not very happy about being left at Rogers Place last Friday with no ride.
Vancouver
-
British Colombians unhappy with the province's justice system, poll finds
Fewer than one in five British Columbians give the province's justice system high grades, according to a new survey.
-
Flood watches lifted in B.C., but Environment Canada forecasts more rain
No weather warnings were posted across British Columbia Wednesday for the first time in weeks, and flood watches on the South Coast have been lifted – but Environment Canada says more heavy rain is on the way.
-
Man injured after altercation with group of young men in Port Coquitlam
Police are searching for witnesses after a 42-year-old was seriously injured following an altercation with a group of young men in Port Coquitlam.