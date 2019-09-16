Federal Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was in London briefly on Monday, spending time with kids.

Trudeau was at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School for story time, reading to a group of young children, with photographers snapped pictures.

Trudeau started his day in Waterloo, pledging $535 million per year to increase before and after-school child care spaces and cut fees for parents, a program that would require getting the provinces on side.

Blessed Sacrament principal Michelle Kennedy says such programs help parents whose jobs don't always coincide with school hours.

"I've been an administrator at other schools where there's waiting lists for kids to get in. So that's the situation in a number of our schools. So particularly in those schools this will be great news because meanwhile when they're on waiting lists they've got to come up with some other solutions," Kennedy says.

The Trudeau announcement can be seen as evidence that Trudeau is taking on Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, by funding those areas where Ontario Premier Doug Ford made cuts.

The day will end with a campaign rally in Windsor at the St. Clair College for the Arts. Trudeau will be joined by Sandra Pupatello and Chrystia Freeland.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a second day while Andrew Sheer's Conservative campaign head to Calgary.

The Green Party is expected to unveil their full platform while People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier head to New Brunswick.

- With files from The Canadian Press