The Liberals are bringing their message to southwestern Ontario today with Justin Trudeau making stops in Waterloo, London, and Windsor.

Trudeau will start his day in Waterloo where he is expected to make a policy announcement and take questions from the media.

From there he will make his way to London to visit students, teachers, and support staff at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School.

Trudeau will be joined by London North Centre Candidate Peter Fragiskatos for the event at 2 p.m.

The day will end with a campaign rally in Windsor at the St. Clair College for the Arts. Trudeau will be joined by Sandra Pupatello and Chrystia Freeland.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a second day while Andrew Sheer's Conservative campaign head to Calgary.

The Green Party is expected to unveil their full platform while People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier head to New Brunswick.