

CTV London





Prime Minister Trudeau is in Fredericton today, just two days after that dealy shooting that claimed four lives.

His visit coincides with the annual Fredericton Pride Parade, which is going ahead as planned.

Frdericton's mayor, Mike O'Brien, says the parade is a way to celebrate even in the midst of grief.

He says it's a way to bring the city together and begin the healing process.

Meantime, the community is still coming to terms with the incident.

Some attended a sombre church service earlier today.