Trudeau helping kick off popular London summer festival
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops to chat while walking through Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:30PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to make a stop at Sunfest on Thursday ahead of a Liberal Party fundraiser in downtown London.
Before arriving at Victoria Park, Trudeau took a stroll through Wortley Village with local MPs Peter Fragiskatos and Kate Young, stopping to shake hands with supporters.
Trudeau is meeting with Liberal supporters at a downtown London hotel to push for financial contributions for his re-election campaign this fall.
Tickets for the event were selling for $1,500.
