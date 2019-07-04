

CTV London





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to make a stop at Sunfest on Thursday ahead of a Liberal Party fundraiser in downtown London.

Before arriving at Victoria Park, Trudeau took a stroll through Wortley Village with local MPs Peter Fragiskatos and Kate Young, stopping to shake hands with supporters.

Trudeau is meeting with Liberal supporters at a downtown London hotel to push for financial contributions for his re-election campaign this fall.

Tickets for the event were selling for $1,500.

More to come.