Trudeau gravel-thrower set to be sentenced; Crown and defence at odds over jail time

A man, top right, throws gravel at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, left, as the RCMP security detail provide protection, while protesters shout at a local microbrewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Monday, September 6, 2021. The Ontario man who threw gravel at Trudeau during a 2021 federal election campaign event marred by protest is set to be sentenced today. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) A man, top right, throws gravel at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, left, as the RCMP security detail provide protection, while protesters shout at a local microbrewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Monday, September 6, 2021. The Ontario man who threw gravel at Trudeau during a 2021 federal election campaign event marred by protest is set to be sentenced today. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

