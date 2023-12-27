LONDON
London

    • Trucks stolen on Christmas Day were recovered by OPP on Boxing Day

    OPP cruiser in this file image OPP cruiser in this file image

    Oxford County OPP need help identifying the individuals involved in stealing two vehicles in Ingersoll on Christmas Day.

    At about 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report that two trucks had been stolen from a Wallace Line address.

    Police believe the suspects entered the secured lot by jumping over a fence.

    The trucks were recovered the next day with assistance from Middlesex OPP and London Police Service.

    Police are continuing to investigate.

